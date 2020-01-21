By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) - A plumber working at a Connecticut mall has been charged with stealing nearly $15,000 worth of his boss’ tools and pawning them, police say.

Mark Bene, 38, of Wallingford, was arrested last week and charged with second-degree larceny, Norwalk police told The Hour for a story published Monday. He was held on $30,000 bond pending a Jan. 27 court appearance, according to court records.

No defense attorney was listed in court records.

Bene’s employer told police he noticed tools going missing from a locked box kept at The SoNo Collection in Norwalk in November. Police said there were no signs of a break-in and it appeared an employee was involved.

Police investigated and found that Bene sold power tools and materials to pawn shops across Connecticut, including in Norwalk, Meriden and Wallingford, police said.

