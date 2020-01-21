There is much talk that New Jersey might one day flip from blue to red — particularly after Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, a New Jersey Democrat, left his party in December and became a Republican. President Trump personally welcomed him to the White House.

Mr. Van Drew reports that 100,000 people are now seeking tickets to one of Mr. Trump’s signature Keep America Great rallies, to be staged in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Jan. 28 in a venue that only seats about 7,500. The last time a president visited the area was in 1891, when Benjamin Harrison came to call.

Interest in the rally has proved to be a record-breaker for the Trump campaign.

“It’s exciting. And I’m proud to say for this event — of all the events President Trump has done — we’ve had the most ticket requests,” Mr. Van Drew told Fox News.

Other details reflect some shifting political sands in the state. New Jersey Women for Trump — a grassroots interest group — recently went from a handful of interested organizers to over 15,000 members in a matter of weeks.

“We are an independent support group for women and men who feel they are alone in their beliefs towards our president. Our goal is to tap into the silent majority of New Jersey women and men and let them know that they are not alone in their support of our president,” the organization noted in a mission statement.

Mr. Van Drew, meanwhile, will be on the stage with the president when the time comes later this month.

“Obviously this is a political function, there’s no question about that,” Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. told the Cape May Herald, a local news organization.

“Trump brings out many emotions from people. His supporters are very passionate, and the folks that dislike him are very passionate. There are going to be a lot of emotions running wild on the 28th,” the mayor predicted.

