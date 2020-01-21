By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Investigators seized a computer and paperwork from the manager’s office of a downtown Las Vegas apartment building where inspectors cited owners for code violations following a fire last month that killed six people and injured 13, according to search warrant records.

No criminal charges have been filed in the ongoing probe of the deadly pre-dawn fire Dec. 21 at the Alpine Motel Apartments. Residents later said the building lacked heat and they used kitchen stoves for warmth, and officials said the fire started near the stove in a first-floor apartment.

Investigators on Jan. 14 retrieved items from the boarded-up property, and records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal showed they were looking for inspection records and resident complaints and communication between tenants, managers and the hotel owner, Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC and its managing member, Adolfo Orozco.

TOP STORIES
AOC blames racism for lack of 'police in riot gear' at Virginia gun-rights rally
Adam Schiff: Calling Hunter Biden as witness would be 'abuse' of impeachment trial
David Hogg mocks, insults Virginia gun-rights rallygoers: 'Put down the gun and pick up a book'

Officials found a first-floor rear exit door bolted shut from the outside, and some residents - including a pregnant woman - resorted to jumping from second- and third-story windows to escape the smoky fire.

City fire and code enforcement reports listed alarm system defects, fire doors that did not close properly and security bars that lacked emergency releases.

Investigators seized the building alarm panel from the manager’s office as well as a cellphone and notebook from the unit of maintenance man Don Bennett, who died in the fire, the Review-Journal reported.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told the newspaper that several agencies are participating in the investigation, and former District Attorney Stewart Bell said possible criminal charges could include involuntary manslaughter or second-degree murder.

Criminal charges against a residential property owner or manager resulting from a fire death could be a first in the Las Vegas-area. The Review-Journal said a cursory search of its records dating to 1929 revealed no similar case. Neither Wolfson nor Bell could not recall such a prosecution.

Bell added that it could be months before the investigation is complete.

Attorney Dominic Gentile, representing the building owner, told the Review-Journal he is communicating with Wolfson’s office, assisting with the criminal investigation and conducting his own probe.

Gentile didn’t immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

The sister-in-law of one resident who died filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit Jan. 8 against the property owner.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide