By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police are searching for a suspect in a shooting that prompted a standoff with a SWAT team at an apartment on the city’s northeast side.

Police deployed a SWAT team at the Silver Terrace apartments on Wedekind Road at about 4:40 p.m. Monday to serve a warrant after a woman was shot in the area earlier in the day.

They eventually breached the apartment door but didn’t find the suspect inside.

Authorities say video surveillance linked the suspect to the apartment and they found evidence at the scene that provides potential leads in the investigation.

The shooting victim was reported in stable condition Tuesday at a local hospital.

Police haven’t released any other information about the suspect. But they say there’s currently no threat to the public.

