Senators voted on party-line to shut down an amendment offered by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer on Tuesday to demand White House documents be subpoenaed, changing the impeachment procedure put forward by Senate Republicans.

The vote was 53-47, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont independent, and Sen. Angus King, Maine independent, voting with the 45 Democrats.

Mr. Schumer said the lawmakers need to see call logs and records between President Trump and the Ukrainian president, and communications between White House personnel regarding the hold and eventual release of the Ukrainian military assistance.

“It’s very possible — even likely — that some of these communications may have been with President Trump,” the New York Democrat told reporters ahead of the trial kicking off Tuesday. “That is why they are so important.”

He blasted Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed rules, which set arguments from both sides for a 24 hour period over three days. After both sides present their arguments, senators are allowed to submit written questions for a period of 16 hours. After that time, the senators will be able to debate whether more witnesses or evidence is needed.

But Mr. Schumer said the Kentucky Republican’s rules allow for a motion to dismiss at any time, putting “many obstacles” in the path ahead of a vote for more witness testimony, which has been a central demand from Democrats ahead of the trial.

It would take 51 votes to do so. Republicans hold 53 seats, while the Democratic caucus holds 47.

Senators are expected to vote on the proposed rules before adjourning Tuesday.

