By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island National Guard unit has been deployed to the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield.

The Guard announced Monday that 115th Military Police Company had been deployed as part of a scheduled rotation of deployments overseas, The Providence Journal reported.

The company “will be conducting routine military police missions in support of Operation Spartan Shield throughout southwest Asia,” according to a news release by the Guard.

TOP STORIES
AOC blames racism for lack of 'police in riot gear' at Virginia gun-rights rally
Tucker Carlson predicts 'many thousands' of past Trump voters could support Bernie Sanders in 2020
Standoff: U.S. troops block Russian forces from capturing Syrian oil field

The unit’s deployment comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East following the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general earlier this month.

In 2017, a lieutenant in the U.S. Army described the operation as an attempt to discourage regional aggression and stabilize the region.

According to a post on the Army website, the operation “is U.S. Central Command’s means to deter regional aggression and stabilize countries within the region. From Egypt to Pakistan, Kazakhstan to Yemen, the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility is strategically important as well as volatile.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide