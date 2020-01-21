By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Santa Ana police have killed a man suspected of sexual assault after he struggled with officers while holding a gun in his hand, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Monday night in Fountain Valley.

Officers investigating a case involving sexual assaults on minors when they went to the suspect’s apartment and were admitted by his mother, Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told the Orange County Register.

The man saw the officers and tried to run out the back of the apartment, Bertagna said.

“Officers caught up with him and there was a struggle,” during which the man held a gun, and the police shooting occurred, Bertagna said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name and details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

