By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

PULASKI, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man is wanted after he tried to elude deputies during a traffic stop and hit two vehicles, a sheriff’s office said.

The deputies tried to stop a man driving a pickup last Saturday night. the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday. A chase followed and the pickup collided with one sheriff’s office vehicle and then rammed a second one before the driver fled into a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured, the news release said.

TOP STORIES
David Hogg mocks, insults Virginia gun-rights rallygoers: 'Put down the gun and pick up a book'
Why is Hillary attacking Bernie now?
Black pastor calls Trump more 'pro-black' than Obama

The sheriff’s office said Robert Hampton Bailey faces multiple charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, domestic assault and possessing methamphetamine..

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide