By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

PULASKI, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man is wanted after he tried to elude deputies during a traffic stop and hit two vehicles, a sheriff’s office said.

The deputies tried to stop a man driving a pickup last Saturday night. the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday. A chase followed and the pickup collided with one sheriff’s office vehicle and then rammed a second one before the driver fled into a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured, the news release said.

The sheriff’s office said Robert Hampton Bailey faces multiple charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers, domestic assault and possessing methamphetamine..

