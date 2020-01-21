By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

SEDONA, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say Sedona police officers shot and killed a suspect who was wielding a machete.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which is investigating the shooting, said the incident took place Monday afternoon. Police received a call about someone armed with a machete.

Two officers and a sergeant responded to the call and located the male suspect, according to DPS.

It’s not clear what led to officers firing on him. But he was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the officers were injured.

The suspect’s name has not been released. The investigation remained ongoing Tuesday.

