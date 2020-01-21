The Supreme Court announced Tuesday it will not fast-track a case over the Affordable Care Act, likely putting the issue off until the next term.
A federal appeals court ruled last month that the law’s individual mandate runs afoul of the Constitution because it is no longer a tax following President Trump’s decision to rearrange his predecessor’s program.
But the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, put off a thornier question — whether other parts of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, can still stand without the lever that forced Americans to either get insurance or pay a penalty.
The federal appeals court judges asked the lower court to go back and evaluate which provisions can survive.
A group of blue states petitioned the high court to step in, but Tuesday’s move suggests the justices aren’t interested in intervening ahead of the elections.
