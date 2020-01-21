By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tempe say the shooting deaths of a man and woman last weekend was a murder-suicide.

They say two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds Saturday morning when officers were called out to a reported vehicle burglary.

Police say 30-year-old Lisa Samaniego was pronounced dead at the scene while 40-year-old Antoine Hagler was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

They say Samaniego’s body was found outside a vehicle while Hagler was found slumped over inside a vehicle.

Police say detectives believe Hagler shot and killed Samaniego before turning the gun on himself.

They say it was an isolated incident of domestic violence between two known parties.

