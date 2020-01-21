By - Associated Press - Tuesday, January 21, 2020

DENTON, Texas (AP) - A North Texas police officer shot and killed a meat cleaver-wielding man who authorities said stabbed an officer after being shot with a stun gun.

A roommate of the man reported that he was creating a disturbance about 3 a.m. Tuesday, wielding the cleaver and using a skillet to smash light fixtures in a corridor of their Denton apartment complex.

Officers arrived and demanded that the man drop the cleaver and skillet. When he didn’t, an officer used a stun gun in an effort to subdue the man. The man dropped but righted himself again and moved toward the officers. One officer was stabbed in the shoulder. At that point, one officer opened fire, hitting the man, police said. The suspect died later at a hospital.

Denton police have not revealed the identities of those involved in the incident but said the officer’s stab wound was not life-threatening.

Texas Rangers are investigating.

Denton is a university city of about 140,000 residents located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Dallas,

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

