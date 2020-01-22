PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - A Prescott woman has been reported missing while vacationing with her boyfriend on the northeastern coast of Central America.

Cherie MacKenzie tells The Daily Courier newspaper in Prescott that her 43-year-old daughter Alison MacKenzie was on a catamaran tour off the coast of Belize when she disappeared last Saturday morning.

The woman says she was told that her daughter was last seen Friday night by her boyfriend, 58-year-old Paige Rote.

The couple was camping with a group of other tourists on a small island called Rendezvous Caye, located 21 miles east of Belize.

Cherie MacKenzie says the American Embassy is assisting with the investigation.

U.S. State Department officials said in a statement that they are aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in Belize and are working closely with local authorities in the search efforts.

Alison MacKenzie has lived in Prescott since 1998 and is the mother of two grown children.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.