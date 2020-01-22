Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont picked up 7 points of support since last month to move past former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and lead the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a CNN poll released on Wednesday.

Mr. Sanders was the top choice of 27% of Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents and Mr. Biden was at 24%, according to the poll.

It’s the first time Mr. Biden has not held a solo lead in national CNN polling on the race, though Mr. Sanders‘ lead is within the survey’s margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percentage points for the subsample of Democratic voters.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was next at 14%, followed by former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 11%, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 5%, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 4% apiece.

In a CNN poll taken in December, Mr. Biden was in the lead at 26%, followed by Mr. Sanders at 20%, Ms. Warren at 16% and Mr. Buttigieg at 8%.

The survey of 1,156 adults, which included a sample of 500 registered voters who are Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents, was taken from Jan. 16-19.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.