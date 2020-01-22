Chick-fil-A has closed its last remaining restaurant in the U.K. after facing a public backlash from LGBTQ rights activists.

Chick-Fil-A opened its first Scottish location in the food court of the Macdonald Aviemore Resort in October, but closed over the weekend after only three months of business.

“Our pop-up restaurant Chick-fil-A is closing on Saturday, January 18,” the resort’s website still reads.

The Aviemore restaurant was meant as a “pilot” for the U.S. chicken chain to find a permanent location in Scotland, the BBC reported.

“It has been our pleasure to serve guests at this pilot restaurant for the past several months, and we are grateful to Macdonald Hotels for allowing us the opportunity to learn from each and every customer,” Chick-fil-A said in a statement. “These insights will help us immensely as we look to having a permanent location in the UK in the future.”

The closing follows a boycott by the local LGBTQ community over Chick-fil-A’s past donations to Christian and socially conservative groups with an alleged history of anti-LGBTQ bias, such as the Salvation Army. The fast-food chain recently announced it was severing ties with those groups.

The only other Chick-fil-A restaurant in the U.K., which opened in Reading in October, is set to close after only six months of business following a backlash from the LGBTQ community.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.