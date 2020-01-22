GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - A judge is holding a final case review in advance of the second trial of a former University of Delaware baseball player accused of sexually assaulting six women.

Wednesday’s meeting with attorneys comes in advance of a scheduled Feb. 10 trial for Clay Conaway.

Following a trial last September on a charge of first-degree rape, Conaway was sentenced in November to five years in prison after being found guilty on the lesser charge of fourth-degree rape.

That trial involved a woman who said Conaway raped her after she drove to his house. The encounter happened three weeks after they connected on the online social and dating application Bumble. Conaway sent her a nude picture of himself before they met.

