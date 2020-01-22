D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced Wednesday a lawsuit against Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, accusing the group of overpaying for an event space in the Trump International Hotel.

“District law requires nonprofits to use their funds for their stated public purpose, not to benefit private individuals or companies,” Mr. Racine said in a press release. “In this case, we are seeking to recover the nonprofit funds that were improperly funneled directly to the Trump family business.”

The lawsuit alleges that the inaugural committee was not only aware that it was paying above the market rate for the event space in the Trump Hotel, but that it also never considered another less expensive location and that it even paid for event space on days it did not hold events.

Further, it accuses the group of throwing a private party for the Trump family costing several hundred thousand dollars, which violates committee bylaws as a tax-exempt organization prohibited from using funds for unreasonable expenses or to benefit private interests.

The attorney general’s investigation found that event planners with the committee notified President-elect Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and deputy chairman of the committee, Rick Gates, that the final price for four days of event space at the Trump Hotel was twice the market rate. However, the committee entered the contract with the hotel at $1.03 million, according to the press release.

Mr. Racine also alleges that the hotel violated its own internal pricing guidelines, which if followed, would have lowered the cost of the contract with the inaugural committee.

For example, another nonprofit, the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, booked the same event space for $5,000 while the inaugural committee paid $175,000.

The “lawsuit seeks to recover the amount improperly paid to the Trump Hotel, and to direct those funds to suitable nonprofit purposes,” according to the press release.

