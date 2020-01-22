President Trump complained Wednesday that neither Sean Hannity nor Rush Limbaugh has won a Pulitzer Prize — and reasoned that each is more worthy than recent recipients.

Mr. Trump commended the conservative media personalities and staunch supporters of his presidency during a news conference held at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“People got Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of me, and it turned out they were totally wrong,” Mr. Trump told reporters.

“Other people – Sean Hannity, Rushbo – a lot of great people, a lot of great writers, they got it right. They didn’t get Pulitzer Prizes, but they got it right,” Mr. Trump continued, using a nickname for Mr. Limbaugh.

Although Mr. Trump did not mention any recent Pulitzer winners by name, recipients in recent years have included New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post reporters who have covered his presidential campaign and administration, among others.

Mr. Hannity, 58, and Mr. Limbaugh, 69, have frequently lauded Mr. Trump on their respective talk shows, and the president has previously offered praise for each.

“Sean Hannity has been a terrific, terrific supporter of what I do,” Mr. Trump told reporters outside the White House last February, adding that Mr. Limbaugh is a “great guy” and “unbelievable.”

