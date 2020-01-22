President Trump and Iraqi President Barham Salih projected optimism Wednesday as they discussed the American troop presence in Iraq during a meeting on the sidelines of a Swiss economic forum.

“We’re talking about a lot of different things,” Mr. Trump said from Davos. “They like what we’re doing, and we like them.”

Some in Iraq called for ousting U.S. troops after Mr. Trump ordered the drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, saying it violated their sovereignty.

Mr. Trump insisted the U.S. and Iraq have a “very good relationship” and said the number of American troops is down to a “historically low” 5,000.

Mr. Salih, meanwhile, said the meeting was an important opportunity to discuss his goal of a “stable, sovereign Iraq.”

Previously, Mr. Trump had threatened to sanction Iraq if it ousted American troops without paying the U.S. for its work in the country. He didn’t back off that threat ahead of the bilateral meeting Wednesday.

“We’ll see what happens,” Mr. Trump said.

Earlier, Mr. Trump defended his policy in northern Syria during a meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani in Davos.

Mr. Trump faced rampant criticism after he abruptly pulled U.S. troops from the border with Turkey in October, allowing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to overrun American-allied Kurdish fighters. Mr. Trump sent Vice President Mike Pence to negotiate a cease-fire with Turkey and set up a safe zone in the area.

“We left Syria from the standpoint of the border and it’s working out great with Turkey. That’s worked out far better than anybody thought possible,” Mr. Trump said. “We left soldiers for the oil. We have it very nicely secured.”

Mr. Barzani thanked Mr. Trump for his leadership and support.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.