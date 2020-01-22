President Trump said Wednesday he’d “love” to attend his impeachment trial in person, but his lawyers probably don’t want him to appear there.

“I’d love to go — wouldn’t that be great?” the president said at a press conference in Switzerland. “I’d love to sit in the front row and stare at their [Democrats’] corrupt faces.”

When a reporter pressed him on whether he’ll visit the Senate chamber during the trial, Mr. Trump replied with a smile, “Don’t keep talking, you may convince me to do it.”

He said of his lawyers, “I think they might have a problem” with his attendance.

“I think they’ve done a really good job,” he said of his legal team. “And I think the other side has so lied. They’re very dishonest people.”

