President Trump said Wednesday the U.S. is prepared to deal with the Wuhan coronavirus that’s killed nine and sickened hundreds of others in China after federal officials reported the first case in the U.S.

“It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine,” Mr. Trump told CNBC in an interview from Davos, Switzerland.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a person in Snohomish County, Washington, returning from China on Jan. 15 had the coronavirus.

The coronavirus, which typically affects animals but can spread to humans, has caused global alarm and prompted the CDC to screen passengers traveling into the U.S. from its believed site of origin, Wuhan.

Mr. Trump said he trusts Chinese President Xi Jinping will be transparent about what his government knows about the virus.

“I have a great relationship with President Xi,” Mr. Trump said, noting his recent phase-one trade deal with China. “The relationship is very good.”

