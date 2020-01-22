JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A Juneau man suspected of harming kittens has been arrested, Juneau police announced Wednesday.

Bradley Bethel, 32, was arrested Tuesday on a $20,000 cruelty to animals felony warrant, police said.

Police investigating another case found a video of a man repeatedly suffocating and torturing one more more kittens, Lt. Krag Campbell told the Juneau Empire last week. Police believe the man in the video was Bethel, who has a distinct tattoo of a star near his right eye, Campbell said.

A Juneau grand jury on Thursday indicted Bethel.

Police late Tuesday morning spotted a man matching Bethel’s description entering a downtown home. Officer knocked on the door and received no response, police said. After obtaining a search warrant, officers found Bethel inside.

Bethel is jailed at Lemon Creek Correctional Center. Online court documents do not list an attorney for Bethel who could comment on the case.

