ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 70-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a St. Louis nursing home resident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suspect is accused of punching 66-year-old Joseph Caravello in the face Jan. 14 during an argument at the Bernard Care Center. Police say Caravello fell after he was struck and hit his head.

He was taken to a hospital two days later, but police weren’t notified until Sunday, when he died.

St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the medical examiner has labeled the death a homicide. She said she she didn’t know if the suspect lived at the nursing home.

Lajuana Johnson-Williams, administrator at Bernard Care Center, said Wednesday that Caravello’s death was under investigation and that the suspect was not an employee. She declined to elaborate further.

