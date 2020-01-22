Morgan Wootten, who coached DeMatha Catholic High School’s boy’s basketball team for 46 years and made his mark on thousands of lives along the way, died Tuesday. He was 88.

The school in the Washington suburb of Hyattsville, Maryland, announced Wootten’s passing overnight via Twitter, saying he died at 9:50 p.m. without announcing a cause of death. Earlier Tuesday, a tweet from the school’s account said Wootten was in home hospice care and called for prayers. Wootten needed a life-saving liver transplant in 1996.

At the time of his retirement, he was the winningest high school basketball coach in history with a record 1,274 career wins against just 192 losses. That worked out to an .868 winning percentage, the best of any high school basketball coach in the country.

Thirteen of Wootten’s former players reached the NBA. Among the litany of great players who played for Wootten at DeMatha: Hall of Famer Adrian Dantley, Olympic gold medalist Kenny Carr, former NBA player and general manager Danny Ferry and Notre Dame coach Mike Brey.

The Stags came to dominate the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, considered one of the top high school leagues in the country. They won 33 WCAC titles in Wootten’s 46 seasons, along with five “mythical national championships.”

Wootten also worked as a history teacher at DeMatha in addition to coaching. He was known for instilling priorities in his players in a particular order: God, family, school, then basketball.

In 2000, he became the first high school coach to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“No other coach in basketball history combined a love for the game with a passion for coaching young men more than Wootten,” reads his Hall of Fame biographical entry.

Legendary Celtics coach Red Auerbach introduced Wootten at his Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

“He’s a friend, and I’m proud to call him a friend,” Auerbach said. “If anybody ever deserved to be enshrined in this Hall of Fame, it’s Morgan Wootten, and I’m proud to sponsor that.”

Further, John Wooden once said of Wootten, “I know of no finer coach at any level — high school, college or pro. I stand in awe of him.”

Wootten turned down several offers to coach at the college level. He once told Sports Illustrated that there was only one NCAA job he would have wanted — the University of Maryland, his alma mater, up the road in College Park.

His final win came over Bishop O’Connell in Arlington, Virginia, coached by his son, Joe. He retired in 2002 and continued to live in University Park, Maryland, with his wife Kathy.

Reaction from around the basketball world poured in, including from David Aldridge, the veteran sports broadcaster and journalist who graduated from DeMatha.

We have lost a legend, a man who was a great coach and an even better person. He was so kind to all of us, whether we played for him or not, and represented the very best of DeMatha. My deepest condolences to Coach Wootten’s family. https://t.co/IXO8WiNh5p — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) January 22, 2020

RIP to former DeMatha basketball coach Morgan Wootten. Wootten was a legend that had a profound influence on the game and so many of its great players. A true gentleman, and one of the finest coaches ever, at any level. pic.twitter.com/PwiCBcPHQL — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 22, 2020

At David Stern’s Memorial Service yesterday, Pat Riley talked about the power of being a coach – a life mentor – one who is indelible – Here‘s an obituary beautifully written on Coach Morgan Wootten – An amazing life, powerful legacy, true legend & giant. https://t.co/kpHpNowSRu — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) January 22, 2020

Saddened to learn of the passing of legendary coach Morgan Wootten. His .869 winning pct was amazing but his greatest accomplishment was the positive influence he had on thousands! Was an honor to attend his camps as a youth & later work his camps/compete against his teams in HS pic.twitter.com/XnrYtx45cw — Michael Kelly (@MKellyUSF) January 22, 2020

