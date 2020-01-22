An airplane crashed and burned at a small Southern California airfield on Wednesday, authorities said.

The plane went down shortly after noon at Corona Municipal Airport, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, Corona police said in social media post.

Firefighters found the plane burning in brush on the east side of the airport.

Authorities were working on determining how many people were aboard the aircraft.

The airport was closed to flights after the crash.

The airport is strictly for recreational aviation and has several hundred general aviation aircraft based there, according to its website.

