ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A man who died after a struggle in a downtown St. Paul parking ramp was attempting to rob a church worker, authorities said.

Police responded to the Church of Scientology ramp about 7 p.m. Monday on a report of an assault. They found the assailant on the ground unconscious.

The Star Tribune reports the 52-year-old man was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died. The cause of death is not yet known.

Officials say the man he tried to rob called for help before other church workers came to his aid.

“At some point, with their assistance, he gained control of the robbery suspect and held him on the ground until police arrived,” said St. Paul police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his hands and face.

