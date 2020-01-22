NORMANDY, Mo. (AP) - A St. Louis area teen has been charged with bringing a loaded 9 mm pistol to his high school.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 17-year-old Christian Fredrick is jailed on $75,000 cash bail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Normandy school district spokeswoman Sharifah Sims-Williams said the school’s resource officer approached Fredrick on Tuesday at Normandy High School after noticing that the teen wasn’t in class. She says Fredrick took off running and was found in possession of the gun when he was caught.

The gun had been reported stolen in November, said Major Ron Martin, assistant chief of police for the North County Police Cooperative. He said authorities are investigating how the gun was acquired and why it was brought to campus.

Fredrick’s last name is listed as Frederick in court documents. He did not have an attorney listed in court files, and his family could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Sims-Williams said that federal privacy laws barred her from discussing Fredrick’s discipline at the school. However, she said that, typically, a student who brings a gun to school is expelled.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.