President Trump, in the midst of an election-year impeachment trial, promised on Wednesday to release a “very big” plan to cut taxes for the middle class within 90 days.

“We’re going to be doing a middle-class tax cut, very big one,” the president said on the Fox Business Network (FBN). “We’re going to be doing that. We have to win the House. And I think we can.”

He predicted that the ongoing “impeachment hoax” by House Democrats “really helps us in terms of the House.”

The Democratic majority in the House is highly unlikely to approve another tax cut this year. Mr. Trump called it “very important.”

Republicans would need a net gain of 18 seats to win the House majority, but at least 25 GOP lawmakers are giving up their seats this year. Seven House Democrats are retiring.

The president told FBN’s Maria Bartiromo that he would also like to make permanent the tax cuts of 2017, but that effort has “a long way to go.”

His 90-day timetable for a middle-class tax cut plan would put the announcement around the April 15 deadline for filing income tax returns.

