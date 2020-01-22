Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton for defamation over comments Mrs. Clinton made last year saying that Ms. Gabbard was a favorite of the Russians.

Mrs. Clinton’s “intentional and malicious misconduct” has caused Ms. Gabbard to suffer “anguish and damage to her reputation,” according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in New York.

“In October 2019 — whether out of personal animus, political enmity, or fear of real change in a political party Clinton and her allies have long dominated — Clinton lied about her perceived rival Tulsi Gabbard,” the lawsuit says. “She did so publicly, unambiguously, and with obvious malicious intent.”

Ms. Gabbard is one of a dozen major contenders actively seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The lawsuit says Mrs. Clinton’s comments have caused Ms. Gabbard to lose potential voters and donors and that she has suffered damages estimated at more than $50 million.

It asks for punitive damages and an injunction banning the publication of the “Defamatory Statements.”

Mrs. Clinton had suggested last year that a female candidate in the 2020 field was being groomed to run third-party. She didn’t mention Ms. Gabbard by name, but it was fairly clear to whom she was referring.

“I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who’s currently in the Democratic primary, and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Mrs. Clinton told former Obama adviser David Plouffe on the “Campaign HQ” podcast.

“She’s the favorite of the Russians, they have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far,” said Mrs. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

The lawsuit alleges that Mrs. Clinton falsely said Ms. Gabbard was a “Russian asset.” Mrs. Clinton did use that phrase, though she might have been referring to Jill Stein, the Green Party’s 2016 presidential nominee.

“That’s assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not [because] she’s also a Russian asset,” she said on the podcast. “Yeah, she’s a Russian asset. I mean, totally.”

The lawsuit said people who read and heard Mrs. Clinton’s comments understood them to be statements of fact.

“They understood the Defamatory Statements to mean that Tulsi was assisting the Russians — their ‘asset’ — potentially even as a Russian agent and traitor to this country (which is a widely understood meaning of ‘Russian asset’),” it says. “Tulsi is not a Russian asset. No one — Russia or anyone else — controls her or her presidential campaign.”

The lawsuit says Mrs. Clinton was seeking retribution after Ms. Gabbard endorsed Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president in February 2016.

It says “Clinton’s agents” emailed Ms. Gabbard afterward and that Ms. Gabbard was told the Clinton team “would never forget this slight.”

“Among other things, Clinton’s agents relayed that the Clinton team will refuse to assist Tulsi in any of her campaigns,” it reads. “These agents then forwarded this correspondence to Huma Abedin (Clinton’s closest aide) and John Podesta (chairman of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign) to gloat about the beatdown they felt they delivered on Tulsi, writing ‘Hammer dropped!’ “

The lawsuit comes on the heels of a newly published interview with Mrs. Clinton in which she stood by her assessment of Mr. Sanders in a new documentary: “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done.”

Mr. Sanders is now a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mrs. Clinton said in the interview, published Tuesday by The Hollywood Reporter, that she wasn’t prepared to say if she would endorse Mr. Sanders if he wins the party’s nomination.

She tried to partially walk things back late Tuesday, saying on Twitter that she would do “whatever I can” to support the nominee.

