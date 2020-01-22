Attorney General William Barr Wednesday unveiled a new commission to confront the burdens carried by law enforcement officers, including decreasing morale and a rash of suicides.

“As a result of the significant challenges faced by law enforcement officials today, many departments are reporting declines in hiring and morale,” Mr. Barr said. “It’s particularly alarming that, last year, more officers died by suicide than any year previously recorded. In fact, more officers died by suicide than in the line of duty last year.”



The 18-member commission comes following a turbulent year for law enforcement officers. A record number of officers died by suicide in 2019, according to Blue H. E. L. P., a nonprofit that works to address mental health issues for those in law enforcement.



In 2019, 228 current or former officers died by suicide, compared to 172 in 2018.

On Wednesday, Mr. Barr suggested the mental health issues experienced by officers is the result of a public increasingly showing contempt for police.



“There has been, especially of late, a disturbing pattern of cynicism and disrespect shown towards law enforcement,” Mr. Barr said in remarks at the Justice Department “All Americans should agree that nobody wins when trust breaks down between police and the community they serve. We need to address the divide.”



Dubbed The Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice, the panel will also look at other issues impacting law enforcement.



Other topics reviewed by the commission include how social ills like substance and homelessness impact law enforcement; how police can improve community relations and retain more officers; and how to deal with issues like cybercrime and the opioid epidemic.



However, the commission’s focus will largely be the mental and physical toll of police work.

Ahead of its first meeting, New York Police Department First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker urged the panel to find solutions to the epidemic of officer suicides.



He said the stigma of depression prevents officers from coming forward in a profession where discussing such issues was viewed as taboo.



“The fact that there is some emotional attachment to the need to solve this is hope that we can really get to a point to learn about what’s happening and take some steps to address it,” Mr. Tucker told the commission.



The commission was created in October through an executive order signed by President Trump.



Mr. Barr said the commission will hold hearings and make field visits. It will meet monthly and is expected to issue a final report in October.



Phil Keith, who heads the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, will chair the commission. Katharine Sullivan, acting director of the department’s Office of Justice Programs, will serve as vice-chair



Other notable members include David Bowdich, Deputy Director of the FBI; Regina Lombardo, acting director Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; D. Christoper Evans, Chief of Operations for the DEA, and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Local police chiefs and sheriffs have also been appointed to the panel.



A similar commission was launched by President Johnson in 1965, which resulted in the creation of the 911 emergency call system and improved racial relations. A bipartisan bill to introduce a second commission was introduced in the Senate in 2017 and again last year, but never gained traction among lawmakers.



Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, praised the commission’s formation.

“An objective review system is necessary to reform our outdated criminal justice system and strengthen law enforcement’s ties to the community,” Mr. Cornyn said in a statement. A similar commission was launched by President Johnson in 1965, which resulted in the creation of the 911 emergency call system and improved racial relations. A bipartisan bill to introduce a second commission was introduced in the Senate in 2017 and again last year, but never gained traction among lawmakers.Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Republican, praised the commission’s formation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.