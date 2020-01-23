KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two men have been charged with fatally shooting a 41-year-old man in Kansas City’s first homicide of the year.

The Jackson County prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday that 25-year-old Anderson White and 25-year-old Darren Hamilton face charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Earl Finch III.

Court records say Finch was found dead in a driveway on Jan. 5. The suspects were identified from a video from a neighboring home that showed a vehicle pull up a few houses away from the victim. The video then showed two men approach Finch, shoot him and walk away.

Court records say Hamilton told police he shot the victim after White shot him.

White was charged Wednesday and Hamilton on Jan. 9. No attorney is listed for White in online court records, and Hamilton’s attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press. Their bond is set at $250,000.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.