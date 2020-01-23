HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Two men have been indicted on murder charges in the death of an Alabama teenager whose body was found in the Tennessee River more than two years ago.

WHNT-TV reported that Eugene Defredrick Collyear, 56, and Chandler Demetrius Herring, 19, were charged in the death of 17-year-old Rose Ellen Jones.

Jones’ body was found in the river in August 2017 more than a week after she was reported missing.

Authorities arrested Collyear and Herring in early 2018. Collyear remains in the Madison County Jail on a $52,500 bond, while court records show Herring was released on bond.

An arraignment hearing where the men could enter a plea is set for March 18.

