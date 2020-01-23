ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - A man suspected of robbing an Anchorage credit union Wednesday was arrested hours later at a store.

Pierce Cottingham, 30, was taken into custody on suspicion of robbing a branch of Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on east Northern Lights Boulevard, Anchorage police announced.

Police shortly before 3:30 p.m. took a call that a man had handed a credit union teller a note demanding money and had left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were displayed.

Police released photos of the suspect and quickly identified the him as Cottingham.

A witness around 7 p.m. spotted Cottingham at the Fred Meyer store on east Northern Lights Boulevard. Officers confirmed Cottingham’s identity and arrested him.

Online court documents do not list his attorney for the case.

