KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - A woman and at least two of her three children who were found dead in a central Florida home near Walt Disney World had been stabbed, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Thursday.

Megan Todt, 42, suffered at least two stab wounds to her abdomen, while her two sons, Alek, 13, and Tyler, 11, each had a single stab wound to their abdomens, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported. No stab wounds were found on the woman’s 4-year-old daughter, Zoe, and the report didn’t list a possible cause of death.

Anthony Todt, 44, was arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in the deaths, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. He also faces an animal cruelty charge in the death of the family dog.

Sheriff Russ Gibson said Todt had confessed to the killings and was cooperating with their investigation. The sheriff said the victims appeared to have been killed in the Celebration rental home in late December.

The bodies were found when federal agents and deputies went to the Florida house to serve an arrest warrant. Todt was already being investigated by the FBI and agents with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for health care fraud, according to court documents unsealed last week in Connecticut federal court.

Authorities say he needed the money to pay off personal loans. Online records in New York state court showed Todt a nd his Colchester, Connecticut-based clinics were facing debts to creditors.

According to agents, Todt and the clinics submitted claims to Medicaid and private insurers for physical therapy services that weren’t given to patients.

