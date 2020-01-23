Sen. Ben Sasse is calling on the Chinese government to immediately release a student who was sentenced to six months in prison for tweets he sent while attending the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Luo Daiqing was arrested and jailed in China for tweeting critical and unflattering messages and images of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Axios reported Wednesday. According to a Chinese court document viewed by Axios, Mr. Luo, 20, was arrested in July in his hometown of Wuhan soon after he returned from finishing his spring semester in the U.S.

The document says Mr. Luo tweeted “more than 40 comments denigrating a national leader’s image and indecent pictures” during his time abroad, Axios. In November, he was sentenced to six months in prison for the purported crime.

Mr. Sasse, a Nebraska Republican and member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, blasted the Chinese government for monitoring the social media accounts of students studying abroad.

“The Chinese Communist Party ought to release Luo Daiqing immediately, and the University of Minnesota ought to give him a full-ride scholarship,” he said in a statement Wednesday, FOX 9 reported.

“Don’t forget that the Chinese Communist Party has banned Twitter, so the only people who even saw these tweets were the goons charged with monitoring Chinese citizens while they’re enjoying freedom here in the United States,” the senator continued. “This is what ruthless and paranoid totalitarianism looks like.”

Meanwhile, officials at the University of Minnesota told FOX 9 Wednesday night that they just became aware of the situation and can’t give any additional information.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.