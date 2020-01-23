Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont holds a 12-point lead over his nearest 2020 Democratic presidential rival in New Hampshire, according to a WBUR poll released on Thursday.

Mr. Sanders was the top choice of 29% of likely Democratic primary voters, followed by Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at 17%, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 14%, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 13%, according to the poll.

“I wouldn’t take these numbers to the bank,” said Steve Koczela, president of the MassINC Polling Group, which conducted the poll. “But you’ve got to be feeling pretty good about where you stand right at this moment if you’re the Sanders campaign.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota was next at 6%, followed by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 5% apiece. No other candidate topped 2% support.

In a WBUR poll released in December, Mr. Buttigieg had been in the lead with 18% support, followed by Mr. Biden at 17%, Mr. Sanders at 15% and Ms. Warren at 12%.

Mr. Sanders cruised to victory in New Hampshire in 2016 over Hillary Clinton, the eventual Democratic presidential nominee who went on to lose to President Trump in the general election.

The survey of 426 likely primary voters was taken from Jan. 17-21 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

