A New Hampshire man nicknamed the “crying Nazi” and was involved in the violence following the 2017 Unite the Right rally was arrested Thursday, the FBI said.

Christopher Cantwell, 36, of Keene, N.H., was taken into custody after being indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of extortion and sending interstate threats.

The indictment alleges Mr. Cantwell threatened a man to get the online pseudonym of another man with whom he was feuding. Prosecutors say Cantwell said he would attack the victim’s wife if the information was not turned over.

“So if you don’t want me to come and f– your wife in front of your kids, then you should make yourself scarce,” Mr. Cantwell texted the victim, the indictment said.

Mr. Cantwell is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at a federal court in New Hampshire.

Mr. Cantwell became one of the most well-known participants in the Unite the Right white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was featured in a Vice News documentary chanting “Jews will not replace us.”

He pled guilty to assault in 2018 for using pepper spray on counter-protestors during the rally. A judge sentenced him two 12-month prison terms, but seven months were suspended and he received 107 days credit for jail time.

Mr. Cantwell was dubbed the “crying Nazi” after he posted an emotional video, tearfully complaining about his impending arrest after an arrest warrant was issued in the 2017 case.

