President Trump said Thursday that the opening arguments of the House Democratic impeachment managers in his impeachment trial were “loaded with lies and misrepresentations,” saying that former President Barack Obama withheld foreign aid without consequences.

“The Democrats & Shifty Schiff, whose presentation to the Senate was loaded with lies and misrepresentations, are refusing to state that the Obama Administration withheld aid from many countries including Ukraine, Pakistan, Philippines, Egypt, Honduras, & Mexico. Witch Hunt!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The trial began in earnest in the Senate on Wednesday. Lead impeachment manager Rep. Adam B. Schiff described Mr. Trump as a serial election “cheat” who must be removed from office before the November contest.

The president also criticized Democrats for demanding witnesses in the trial after they “would not give us lawyers, or not one witness” in the House impeachment inquiry last year.

“No matter what you give to the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, it will never be enough!” he said.

“They had their chance, but pretended to rush. Most unfair & corrupt hearing in Congressional history!”

SEE ALSO: Protester erupts at impeachment trial: ‘Schumer is the devil’

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.