The Doomsday Clock has moved 20 seconds closer to midnight, meaning the world is just 100 seconds away from complete destruction.

In a live announcement Thursday morning, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists made the striking announcement that the world is symbolically within two minutes to the end of the world.

The 2020 time is the closest the Clock has been to midnight since 1953, when both the U.S. and the Soviet Union were testing hydrogen bombs.

Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, cited worsening nuclear and climate crises as the causes to inch the time forward.

She explained that “world leaders have helped create a situation … in favor of their own narrow interests and domestic political gain.”

The chilling announcement comes after a year of heightened tensions with the Middle East, unfinished denuclearization negotiations, continued competition with China and Russia, and devastating natural disasters around the world.

“The Doomsday Clock is a design that warns the public about how close we are to destroying our world with dangerous technologies of our own making,” the group said on its website. “It is a metaphor, a reminder of the perils we must address if we are to survive on the planet.”

The farthest the Clock has been from midnight since it was founded nearly 75 years ago was at the end of the Cold War when it was moved to 17 minutes from midnight.

“The world has entered into the realm of a two-minute warning,” Ms. Bronson said. “Every second matters.”

