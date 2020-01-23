ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greek authorities say they found more than a ton of processed cannabis camouflaged among a shipment of date paste headed by sea from Lebanon to Libya, police said Thursday.

A police statement said the drugs were discovered on Jan. 16 in a ship’s container on a freighter that had stopped at Greece’s main port of Piraeus.

The statement said the raid was carried out in cooperation with U.S. and Saudi authorities. No arrests were announced. A total 1.25 tons of processed cannabis were confiscated.

Greek police said the drugs were loaded in the Lebanese capital of Beirut and were destined for the Libyan port of Misrata.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.