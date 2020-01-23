A pro-Trump super PAC is countering the impeachment trial with a billboard in New York’s Times Square that plays a video loop of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden bragging about his exploits in Ukraine.

In the video, Mr. Biden boasts of threatening to withhold a $1 billion loan guarantee unless Ukraine leaders fire the country’s chief prosecutor, who allegedly had looked into corruption at an energy country that gave Mr. Biden’s son Hunter a high-paying job.

“Well, son of a b****! He got fired,” reads the closed caption scroll across the video billboard.

The Committee to Defend the President said it is spending $40,000 to keep the billboard video running until March 1.

The billboard also directs New Yorkers to visit SubpoenaBiden.com, where the political action committee has a petition urging Senate Republicans to subpoena Mr. Biden for an investigation of corruption in Ukrainian.

President Trump’s request for Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden, a top contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, is at the heart of the two articles of impeachment against the president.

Mr. Trump was impeached for abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival and obstruction of Congress for not cooperating with the impeachment investigation.

Mr. Trump and his supporters insist the investigation is warranted.

“The Biden family name is synonymous with corruption, especially in Ukraine,” Ted Harvey, chairman of the super PAC. “Our goal is to educate Americans about the shady deals and ruthless power moves that ‘Quid Pro Joe’ executed on behalf of his son, Hunter, and at the expense of the Ukrainian government. The American people deserve to know the truth, and we are committed to sharing it with them.”

At the Senate impeachment trial Thursday, House impeachment managers prosecuting the case challenged claims that Mr. Biden fired the prosecutor to protect his son.

“It would actually increase chances of a Burisma investigation,” said impeachment manager Rep. Sylvia Garcia, Texas Democrat.

She also noted that firing the prosecutor was Obama administration policy.

