Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has surpassed the quarter-billion-dollar mark in spending on his presidential campaign — a total that easily dwarfs the amount of money his 2020 Democratic presidential rivals have sunk into their campaigns.

Mr. Bloomberg’s campaign has spent more than $209 million on broadcast TV, about $14 million on cable, $1.1 million on radio and more than $27 million on digital, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing data from the ad-tracking firm Advertising Analytics.

Mr. Bloomberg, who is worth an estimated $56 billion, has spent about $116 million more than billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer. Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont was next-closest at about $27 million of purchased media.

Mr. Bloomberg’s personal largesse has allowed him to hire a wave of staffers as he banks on a strong performance in the Super Tuesday primary contests on March 3.

The former New York City mayor is currently in fifth place nationally in the latest Real Clear Politics average.

But Mr. Bloomberg is declining to accept donations, so he won’t meet the Democratic National Committee’s fundraising requirement to qualify for the debates.

That means he would have to win at least one pledged delegate in the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 if he wants to qualify for the Feb. 7 debate in New Hampshire.

But he’s essentially conceding Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina to focus on states that vote later on.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.