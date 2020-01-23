PHOENIX (AP) - A Peoria man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor.

State prosecutors also said Wednesday that 51-year-old Joseph Charles Nolan will be on lifetime probation after serving his prison term and will be required to register as a sex offender.

They say Homeland Security Investigations in Tucson identified a computer from the Phoenix metro area in March 2016 that was sharing video files containing graphic depictions of child sexual exploitation online through a peer-to-peer file trading network.

Investigators traced the computer to an apartment in Peoria and a search warrant was executed in November 2016.

Prosecutors say Nolan pleaded guilty to two felony counts, each involving an image of a girl whom doctors estimated to be under age 13.

