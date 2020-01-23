The pro-Trump super PAC America First Action has compiled what it’s billing as the first comprehensive timeline of the “witch hunt” against President Trump, posted online to show Americans “the road to a sham impeachment.”

The timeline, which can be viewed at www.impeachment-hoax.com, begins on March 21, 2016, with the hiring of Trump campaign aide Carter Page, who would become the target of FBI surveillance.

It takes readers through developments and players in the FBI’s debunked “Russian-collusion” probe of the Trump campaign and former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, such as former FBI Director James B. Comey and his deputy, Andrew McCabe. It also chronicles multiple insider leaks from the administration after Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

The timeline ends with the opening of the Senate’s impeachment trial of the president this week. There’s also a link to click for donations.

America First Communications Director Kelly Sadler said the timeline “follows the genesis and development of the deep state’s witch hunt against President Donald J. Trump, a monstrous conspiracy against the American people and the American system of government.”

“The American people are witnessing a political scandal that dwarfs anything in the history of the United States, all while impeachment proceedings continue this week,” she said. “A mountain of evidence reveals federal law enforcement officers, intelligence agencies, and government bureaucrats engaged in a shocking effort to influence the 2016 election, crush the Trump campaign, and cripple our elected president.”

