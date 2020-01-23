The Trump administration’s push to counter Iranian terrorism finance operations in South America won key support from leaders in the region this week, with two Latin American nations moving to officially designate Tehran-backed Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Colombia and Honduras have now officially joined with Paraguay and Argentina in recognizing the designation, with Bogota going even further to officially align with Washington in declaring Iran’s entire Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization as well.

The moves came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other key Trump advisers sought during a counterterrorism conference in Bogota on Monday to underscore the global reach of Lebanon-based Hezbollah — a Shia Muslim militant-political group Washington has listed as a terrorist organization since the late-1990s.

The administration’s push coincides a moment of heightened unease in Washington over Hezbollah’s expanding control over the government of Lebanon, which shares a border with Israel, an enemy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hezbollah was seen to wield significant influence over the formation of a new government in Beirut this week, having emerged as a major political front there during recent years despite consensus among counterterrorism analysts over the group’s terrorist activities and status as Tehran’s most prominent militant proxy operating outside Iran.

Heading into this week’s conference in Bogota, State Department Counterterrorism Coordinator Nathan Sales told the Miami Herald and Nuevo Herald that U.S. officials “know that Hezbollah operatives and facilitators and finance leaders are active in the tri-border region” between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

Concern over such activity has simmered in Washington and Latin American capitals for decades and is largely tied to allegations that Hezbollah orchestrated and executed a 1992 attack on the Israeli Embassy in Argentina that killed 29 people, as well as a 1994 attack on a Jewish center in Buenos Aires that left 85 people dead.

“The threat is still very much with us,” said Mr. Sales, who identified nearby Venezuela as a problem country, asserting that embattled Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro — the ouster of whom has been a foreign policy priority of the Trump administration for the past two years — is helping Hezbollah along with certain South America-based militant groups.

“We’re concerned that Maduro has extended safe harbor to a number of terrorist groups, the ELN [National Liberation Army] in particular, but also FARC [the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia] dissidents…as well as supporters and sympathizers of Hezbollah,” said Mr. Sales.

Mr. Pompeo, meanwhile, sought to highlight the Hezbollah factor in a subsequent interview this week with Bloomberg, asserting that Hezbollah has “put down down roots throughout the globe and in South America.”

The secretary of state suggested Hezbollah is the tip of the spear in “global” terrorism activities backed by Iran. “When folks think of Hezbollah, they typically think of Syria and Lebanon, but Hezbollah has now put down roots throughout the globe and in South America,” he said.

“When we say that Iran is the leading destabilizing force in the Middle East and throughout the world, it’s because of this terror activity that they have now spread as a cancer all across the globe,” Mr. Pompeo said. “When you see the scope and reach of what the Islamic Republic of Iran’s regime has done, you can’t forget they tried to kill someone in the United States of America. They’ve conducted assassination campaigns in Europe. This is a global phenomenon.”

The comment on an attempted killing in the United States was an apparent reference to allegations leveled by the FBI in 2011 that Iranian operatives had plotted to assassinate then-Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir in the United States.

The Obama administration faced criticism for downplaying such Iranian threats as part of its pursuit of the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran — a deal President Trump withdrew from in 2018. An investigative article by Politico claimed Obama administration officials for years blocked a major DEA probe that had uncovered evidence of Hezbollah drug trafficking operations tied to Latin America.

