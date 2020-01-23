The Trump administration took a major step Thursday to try to eliminate “birth tourism” — when women fly into the U.S. to give birth in order to earn automatic American citizenship for their babies — with a new rule that would give consular officials the power to reject visas for people believed to be taking advantage of the system.

Immigration officials say birth tourism is perfectly legal under current rules and regulations, though the organizers who operate birth mills that bring women over have been charged.

The new proposal, coming out of the State Department, would at least give the government a path to block some of the activity.

“The department does not believe that visiting the United States for the primary purpose of obtaining U.S. citizenship for a child, by giving birth in the United States — an activity commonly referred to as ‘birth tourism’ — is a legitimate activity for pleasure or of a recreational nature, for purposes of consular officers adjudicating applications for B nonimmigrant visas,” Assistant Secretary Carl C. Risch said in the proposal, filed with the Federal Register.

Only women believed to be traveling specifically to give birth on tourist visas would be denied. Women seeking visas for other purposes but who are still likely to give birth would still be able to come, Mr. Risch said.

The Center for Immigration Studies, in a report last month, calculated that 33,000 foreigners here on tourist visas give birth each year.

Another 39,000 foreign women here on other visas, such as student or work visas, also give birth. They would not be subject to the new rule.

Federal authorities last year announced what they called the first-ever criminal charges against 19 people accused of running birth tourism operations in Southern California, helping thousands of pregnant Chinese women reach the U.S. in time to give birth.

Women were charged up to $100,000, were coached on how to get visas and how to conceal their pregnancies from consular officials and border officers, then kept in apartments here for the final months of their pregnancies so they could deliver on U.S. soil and trigger the automatic citizenship policy.

One of the 19 pleaded guilty in September to her role. Her operation, You Win USA Vacation Services Corp., was responsible for 500 birth tourists, and she collected $3 million in fees over two years. She is to be sentenced next week.

There was, however, no sanction for the women who gave birth. Immigration officials said it’s not against the law.

As for the children themselves, once they have citizenship, it’s not revoked.

In addition to China, Russia is another major source of birth tourism.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.