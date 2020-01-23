President Trump said Thursday he will roll out his Israeli-Palestinian peace plan ahead of a White House visit next week from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking on Air Force One, the president said he thinks the plan can work but that he’d only spoken to the Palestinian side “briefly.”

“They have a lot of incentive to do it,” Mr. Trump said. “I’m sure they maybe will react negatively at first but it’s actually very positive for them.”

Solving the Israeli-Palestinian divide has been a major problem for decades and multiple presidents, though Mr. Trump, who fashions himself as the ultimate dealmaker, said he’s going to reach for it.

“I’d love to be able to do that deal. They say that’s the hardest of all deals,” he said. “I love doing deals.”

Mr. Netanyahu and Benjamin Gantz, the chairman of the Blue and White Party, will visit the White House on Tuesday.

“I was surprised that both of them came off the campaign trail,” he said.

Mr. Trump said the public should see the plan shortly before the Israelis’ arrive.

“It’s a great plan. It’s a plan that really would work,” he said.

