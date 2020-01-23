The Justice Department concluded two of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants authorizing the surveillance of Carter Page were “not valid,” according to a court order declassified Thursday.

The department will also investigate the validity of the other two warrants for Mr. Page, the court order revealed.

Both disclosures came in a December filing with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court declassified Thursday.

The department concluded two of the warrants were invalid because the FBI provided “insufficient predication to establish probable cause to believe that Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power.”

“The court understands the government to have concluded in view of the material misstatements and omissions that the court’s authorizations in (two applications) were not valid,” wrote James E. Boasberg, president judge of the FISC.

However, the department would not take a position on the two remaining warrants saying it needed more time to conduct a review. The department pledged to update the FISC when its review is complete.

Judge Boasberg set a Jan. 28 deadline for the Justice Department to provide information about the steps it will take to minimize the information gained from the Page surveillance.

Justice Department Inspector General Micheal Horowitz last month uncovered at least 17 significant errors and omissions in the FBI’s application for a FISA warrant to surveil Mr. Page. Among the violations was the revelation that an FBI lawyer doctored evidence in the application for a fourth warrant.

The FISC has ordered the FBI and government to reform its procedures to apply for a FISA warrant. FBI Director Christopher Wray this month submitted a list of reforms, but the court blasted the changes as “insufficient.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.