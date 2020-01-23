MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia woman involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested nearly a month after the collision, police said Wednesday.

The Morgantown Police Department said Codie Leigh Richards, 27, was arrested at her home for the Dec. 28 crash.

A news release from the department says Richards crossed into the wrong side of Dorsey Avenue and slammed head-on into 57-year-old Shelley Duffer’s car. Richards‘ minivan caught fire as she fled and she eventually took off on foot. Duffer died in a hospital 12 days after the crash.

Richards is charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death. Her bond was set at $10,000. It’s unclear if she has hired a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

